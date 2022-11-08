Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey recently shared a bizarre and very NSFW story from the time of his father’s death. The American actor made a shocking revelation on the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” that his mother had refused to cover up her husband’s penis after he died while they were allegedly having sex. The Interstellar actor was quoted saying, “She kept ripping the sheet off going: ‘Uh-uh, I want the world to see why his nickname was Big Jim, don’t you cover him. [sic]'” His father James Donald McConaughey passed away in 1992. Matthew McConaughey Reveals His Father Died of a Heart Attack While Having Sex.

Matthew McConaughey Shares Shocking Story Behind His Father's Death!

