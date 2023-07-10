In response to a shadowban complaint by a Twitter user, Elon Musk stated that their content was labelled NSFW by our 'dick pic bot.' He said, "Your account was labelled as NSFW by our dick pic bot on 6/26, because you posted media with nudity from Pride parades." The Twitter owner also added a solution to avoid such problems. "Corrective action is to label the individual posts as NSFW, rather than the whole account. Should be fixed now," Musk said. The popular businessman was responding to a tweet by @libsoftiktok which said, "Hi @elonmusk, these are just some of the messages I received in the past week. I’ve been shadowbanned for weeks now. Is there a reason why accounts are still getting throttled like this in Twitter 2.0?" Later Elon Musk added that that bot is not always accurate. "Sometimes it thinks rocket pics are dicks, which is … crazy of course," he tweeted. 'Zuck Is a Cuck': Elon Musk Takes Personal Jibe at Mark Zuckerberg as War of Words Escalates After Meta's 'Twitter Killer' Threads App Launchwitter Killer.

Elon Musk Reveals 'Dick Pic Bot' Checks Tweets For NSFW Content

Your account was labeled as NSFW by our dick pic bot on 6/26, because you posted media with nudity from Pride parades. Corrective action is to label the individual posts as NSFW, rather than the whole account. Should be fixed now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

Sometimes it thinks rocket pics are dicks, which is … crazy of course — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

