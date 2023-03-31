Many hate, and negative videos about the Hindu and Muslim community keep doing rounds on the Internet. Also, how bad is the behaviour of policemen is? Aren't we always rummaging about one video that can restore our faith in humanity? Then, here it is. After the news of Muslims showering flowers on people who led the Ram Navami procession, here is another -- an old man, Abdul, spilled his sacs of pulses in the middle of the road, and Meerut's Partapur policemen are helping him collect them. They stopped the traffic so that Abdul did not face loss. Delhi Police Saves Man Who Live-Streamed Suicide Attempt on Facebook.

Meerut Police Help Abdul Accumulate Spilled Grains

