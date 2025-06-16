British indie rock band Glass Animals has reignited excitement around their 2020 global hit "Heat Waves" with a nostalgic and fun Instagram reel. The Instagram post, shared to celebrate the iconic lyric “Late night in the middle of June,” pays tribute to the song's enduring popularity, especially during summer. The full caption reads, "Late night in the middle of june in charleston last night ❤️‍🔥 [sic]" with the band performing to a packed house. Known for its dreamy production and emotional pull, "Heat Waves" became a viral sensation and a fan-favourite anthem, dominating charts and TikTok trends alike. As the calendar hits mid-June, Glass Animals tapped into this perfect moment with a light-hearted, summery post that’s winning hearts all over again, a clever nod to the season that made Heat Waves immortal in pop culture. ‘Main Tera’ Edits for May 13, Instagram Reels and Funny Memes Take Over the Internet! Punny Bollywood Lyrics on Today’s Date Will Give You the Dating Ick.

‘Middle of June’ Instagram Reel by Glass Animals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glass Animals (@glassanimals)

ENJOY! Glass Animals - Heat Waves (Official Video)

