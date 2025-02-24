Instagram minor influencers Subhaan Mansuri and Saifeena has often raised eyebrows on the internet with their cringe content. However, the latest reel seems to have crossed all limits in terms of how far individuals can go to earn views. The video also sparked debates if teenagers should be given access to using social media at all. The Instagram reel in question shows the duo seducing each other while sitting at a restaurant, playing with their expressions as they eat food. The video gives major cringe with internet users flooding the comment section with demands of social media regulation for teens. Saifeena Subhan Instagram Reels Get Millions of Views, but Who Are These Child Influencers?

Minor Influencers Subhaan Mansuri and Saifeena's Viral Instagram Reel:

Hello people in power, 14 years old “kids” influencing other kids of their age, informative enough? No? Any action on them or at least their parents? pic.twitter.com/wNwa1t0pqa — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) February 22, 2025

This Is How the Internet Is Reacting!

Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Social Media Is Not Impressed

They are siblings if I am not wrong. It is worse form of exposure for kids — ☀️ (@GujaratiMulgi) February 23, 2025

Who To Be Held Respondible?

This is so wrong, can’t even watch it 🤦‍♂️ Kids are doomed 🙏 — Rohan Raje Khanapurkar (@RRKhanapurkar) February 22, 2025

