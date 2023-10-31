Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating Halloween! Well, as mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Insta story and shared glimpse of Tim's Halloween costume and it's spooky. The little munchkin in the picture shared could be seen in skeleton outfit with white face makeup on. The photo also sees Saif Ali Khan posing with candyfloss whereas Bebo in casual avatar. So, did you like Taimur's Halloween look? Tell us in the comment section below. Halloween 2023: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Dresses Up As Witch; Dheeraj Dhoopar Is ‘Creepin It Real’ With Scary Avatar To Celebrate the Spooky Festival! (See Pics).

Taimur Ali Khan's Halloween Look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)