Popular sand artist Sudarsan paid tribute to Mirabai Chanu by making a sand art on her, a day after she clinched a historic silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Taking to Twitter, she shared a video of his artwork, which he made on the Puri beach and wrote, "#Olympics My SandArt Puri beach with message Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for Winning the Silver Medal in Weightlifting in #TokyoOlympics. Proud Moment for All Of Us. #Cheers4India #TokyoOlympics2020 @Tokyo2020hi."

See his tweet here:

#Olympics . My SandArt Puri beach with message Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for Winning the Silver Medal in Weightlifting in #TokyoOlympics. Proud Moment for All Of Us. #Cheers4India #TokyoOlympics2020 @Tokyo2020hi pic.twitter.com/lVDxtMEgPI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 25, 2021

