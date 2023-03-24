The universe is indeed amazing and it never shies away from showing us its magic. In one of the rare conjunctions, Venus, the brightest planet, seemed to be ‘disappearing’ behind the Moon. The rare celestial event blew netizens' minds as they shared videos and photos of the cosmic intervention. Jupiter, Venus and Moon In Cosmic Team Up Put On Rare Spectacle in Sky, See Pics of Celestial Event.

Lunar Occultation of Venus:

Breathtaking, Isn't It?

Enjoy the #beauty of a tiny crescent #Moon as it approaches conjunction with #Venus, the brightest planet on this evening sky. This #conjunction is really worth making the effort to see. It'll be a picture-perfect moment to enjoy #science in our sky. pic.twitter.com/VWvmCiD4Sj — vishwajeet Singh (@Vishwaj70039179) March 24, 2023

Whoa!

Moon venus conjunction is so ethereal tonight 🌙✨️ pic.twitter.com/n94sBgPP9h — moon baby 🌘 (@piedpiperhoes) March 24, 2023

Simply Beautiful:

Chand ke pass Jo Sitara hai , woh sitara haseen lagta hai 😉 Check out the moon today with Venus giving it company , just beautiful pic.twitter.com/BgvSnIOh9G — Ishwar Seth (@ishwarseth) March 24, 2023

