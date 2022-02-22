Italy's Mount Etna spewed smoke and ashes in a new eruption on Monday. Due to the volcanic eruption, Catania Airport was forced to be shut down. Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes.

Watch Video:

VIDEO: Italy's Mount Etna spews smoke and ash. Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes, belches smoke and ashes in a new eruption, briefly forcing the closure of the airport of Catania in Sicily pic.twitter.com/5htm57WVFY — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)