Mumbai, August 8: A 38-year-old Mumbai cop is breaking the internet with his dancing moves. Amol Yashwant Kamble’s dance videos are doing rounds on social media, including Instagram. In one of his videos, he could be seen dancing to the song “Aya Hain Raja” from the film Appu Raja, which garnered a lot of praise from netizens. He is currently posted at Naigaon. He is a resident of Mahim and joined the force in 2004.

Here Are dancing Videos Of Amol Kamble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinmay Khedekar || TWE 🇮🇳 (@thewardrobeengineer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amol Kamble (@amolkamble2799)

