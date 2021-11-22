A act of immense courage was demonstrated by female constable after she rescued a 40-year-old woman who had fallen off a local train at Byculla railway station after she lost her balance while trying to board it. The female constable has been identified as Sapna Golkar. The Central Railway has congratulated Golkar for her 'commendable' work. Scroll down to watch the video of the incident.

Constable Sapna Golkar Saves Women At Byculla Railway Station:

भायखला रेलवे स्टेशन PF-01 पर एक 40 वर्ष महिला करीबन 20:03 बजे चलती लोकल ट्रेन में चढने का प्रयास करते समय संतुलन बिगङने के कारण चलती लोकल से गिरते समय स्टेशन पर तैनात ऑन डियुटी महिला आरक्षक सपना गोलकर द्वारा उक्त महिला यात्री की जान बजाकर सराहनीय कार्य किया गया । @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/EqX2vMUu0A — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 21, 2021

