Mumbaikars were left disappointed as Mumbai witnessed no rainfall today despite cloudy skies. This lead to a surge in humorous memes and jokes on social media under the hashtag #MumbaiRains. With the monsoon eagerly awaited, netizens took to Twitter and shared witty images and comical one-liners. There was prediction of rainfall in several parts of the city by Weather department. "Rains will hit Mumbai and Pune for next 2-3 days due to Cyclone formation in Arabian Sea. From 13th June we may notice decrease in rains," The Weatherman. While Mumbai eagerly anticipates the arrival of monsoon, the residents of the city continue to keep their spirits high with lighthearted humour and hope for rain in the near future. Mumbai Rains Forecast: Cyclone Biparjoy-Triggered Rainfall Likely to Lash Parts of Maharashtra Capital, Check Expected Dates Here.

Mumbaikars Share Funny Memes

Getting Cloudy All Day and No Rains

Getting cloudy all day and not raining Mumbaikar are like #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/y8gfLPsYuT — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 10, 2023

Mumbaikars Desperately Waiting For Rains

Mumbai Rains Meme

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)