“Mysterious Light in Kolkata Today,” “UFO in Bengal Sky,” “Mysterious Light in Bengal Today,” and so on, search engine platforms are flooded with keywords related to an unusual phenomenon in West Bengal on Thursday. A mysterious glowing light was seen in parts of Bengal, including Kolkata, Bishnupur, Kirnahar, Ghatal, and Murshidabad at around 5.47 pm on Thursday. It gave rise to murmurs around spotting UFOs in the eastern Indian state. However, it had nothing to do with alien activity but the almost three-minute-long mysterious light illuminating the Bengal sky was due to Agni-V test-firing. India on Thursday successfully test-fired nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V. There is no official word on the night trials of the missile.

Twitter is abuzz with discussions on 'mysterious light glowing in Kolkata sky'!

Mysterious light in the sky, it had been seen from several places in Kolkata😮 pic.twitter.com/igH5W3NFxJ — ᴀɪsʜᴡᴀʀɪ🌻𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕞𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕤 𝕃𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕣❥ (@Aishwari_Dutta) December 15, 2022

Few hours back we witnessed something which is not normal.. it's like #ufo mysterious light appears in Kolkata sky.. witnessed some really unusual pic.twitter.com/WSX64cE2Cv — Raj Roy (@RajRoy72199407) December 15, 2022

The mysterious light was visible in the Kolkata sky on Thursday evening for about five minutes. Speculations over the light are rife on social media as it is not yet know where the light came from...💫🌚🫥 pic.twitter.com/9QciWGtg0x — Afreen 💙🌸 | DReam Tour Era🫶 (@Afreen__drdz) December 15, 2022

An mysterious light appears on Kolkata sky. Any idea what is this? pic.twitter.com/WHjksFazoT — Vinay Modgil (@Modgil_PGIMER) December 15, 2022

