To honour our most beloved pets, the National Take Your Dog to Work Day is celebrated every year on the Friday following Father's Day. This year, people in the US and in other countries are celebrating the special day for their pet friends on June 25. The day is observed to encourage adoptions and celebrate companion dogs. Netizens are sharing several adorable pictures of their furry friends at work on National Take Your Dog to Work Day 2021. Take a look:

Adorable

Hard Working Pet

Extremely Sweet

Happy Take Your Dog to Work Day

Playful Soul

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)