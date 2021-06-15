Nature Photography Day is celebrated by nature-lovers everywhere on June 15th to appreciate the beauty that encapsulates their world. Twitteratis celebrated this day by sharing stunning pictures of nature and you can view it right here.

You can never go wrong with a beautiful sunset

or a lake in this case

How good is that

It just keeps getting better

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)