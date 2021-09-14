The Drone Awards 2021 have recently unveiled the winners from thousands of aerial images submitted by more than 100 countries around the world. From a volcano erupting in Iceland, a 500-year monastery near Moscow, thousands of pink-footed Geese flying in spring to a surfer going through a large wave off in Australia, these stunning images will shake you to the core. Meanwhile, winners across eight such categories were crowned and their images will be showcased during the Siena Awards visual arts festival. You can have a look at the photo gallery on their official website.

Check Out Some Amazing Winning Images of Drone Awards 2021:

The winners of the Drone Awards 2021 are in, and these photos will blow your mind. 📸: Drone Awards 2021 Slide 1: Martin Sanchez Slide 2: Gilad Topaz Slide 3: Nando Harmsen Slide 4: Phil De Glanville pic.twitter.com/Uuj94W5lHb — WIRED (@WIRED) September 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)