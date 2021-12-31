Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal today shared that on the last day of 2021, 7000 packs of Nachos has been ordered from Blinkit. He further shared that 43,000 cans of aerated drinks has also been ordered today.

See Tweet:

An update from @letsblinkit – 7,000 packs of nachos have been ordered already. And 43,000 cans of aerated drinks. Not going to share the stats on condoms 🤫 @albinder — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

