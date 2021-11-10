Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern was giving the country's COVID-19 update on a Facebook live video when her 3-year-old daughter, Neve, appeared off-screen to interrupt her in the meeting. She escaped after her bedtime while Ardern had to sent her back to sleep amidst the official livestream. Soon, the Prime Minister apologised everyone in the meeting for the sudden interruption by her daughter. Meanwhile, the adorable video went viral and you must surely have a look at it!

Check Out the Viral Video of PM Jacinda Ardern Getting Interrupted by Daughter Neve Amidst a State Livestreaming:

Watch the moment PM Jacinda Ardern’s 3-year-old daughter Neve interrupted her during a COVID update on Facebook live 👇 pic.twitter.com/jj5zokPoVm — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 9, 2021

