India is currently facing a surge in cases and losses of life resulting from COVID-19. In a display of solidarity and hope for India, Niagara Falls will be illuminated tonight from 9:30 to 10pm in orange, white and green, the colours of the flag of India. #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/o0IIxxnCrk — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) April 28, 2021

