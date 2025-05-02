Happy No Pants Day 2025! It is the first Friday of May, and it is reserved for a quirky celebration – National No Pants Day. As bizarre as it may sound, this is a legit observance since the early 2000s that encourages people to publicly wander in only their undergarments. The significance of No Pants Day was to break the routine and embrace freedom while not being perverse about it. Yes, No Pants Day does not involve nudity. Netizens have taken to X (previously known as Twitter) to share No Pants Day funny memes, hilarious GIFs and images encouraging fellow users to post their pics in underwear! No Pants Day is different from No Trousers Tube Day in London and No Pants Subway Ride in New York. On that note, here’s a collection of the most hilarious Happy No Pants Day 2025 greetings, messages and images posted online. No Pants Day: Learn How To Wear the No-Pants Look From Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber & More.

Happy No Pants Day!

How Are You Celebrating National No Pants Day?

National No pants Day follow everyone. pic.twitter.com/rRSglEQncd — Shyamal Mandal (@Shyamal08377674) May 2, 2025

National No Pants Day GIF

May 2 is National No Pants Day Post someone with no pants? (From TV or Film) https://t.co/PdA6Tea55h pic.twitter.com/CwD8qJYpyT — Aaron (@Sitharc) May 2, 2025

Sundays Are Officially 'No Pants Day' (Believe Me)

lazy sunday = no pants day. pic.twitter.com/QAKM9qp4C6 — 𝙲𝙰𝚁𝙾𝙻 𝙳𝙰𝙽𝚅𝙴𝚁𝚂. (@SparkledFists) April 6, 2025

Happy National No Pants Day

May 2nd is the official "World No Pants Day". If you choose to celebrate, as I do, enjoy the breeze. pic.twitter.com/PInnzNk8um — Severance Fan Club (@Protoncat76) May 1, 2025

Cheeky!

May 2 is National No Pants Day Post someone with no pants? (From TV or Film) pic.twitter.com/GvGrQsHgsV — The Movie Professor 🎬🎥📺 (@FunMovieTVFan) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)