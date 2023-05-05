The first Friday of May is celebrated as National No Pants Day or just, No Pants Day. This is an unofficial holiday where people drop their trousers and let their skin breathe. Yes, no restraints of pants is the significance of this day. This year, No Pants Day 2023 falls on May 5 and netizens have dropped in best of reactions to observe the day. Twitterverse is abuzz with No Pants Day funny memes, Happy No Pants Day 2023 tweets, wishes and jokes. You too, can take inspiration from these folks and post your quirky ‘Happy National No Pants Day 2023’ greeting!

True Story

First Friday in May is...Happy #NoPantsDay. (Though to be honest isn't that really everyday?) Celebrate accordingly. pic.twitter.com/LZ78hcFmdN — Sammy Younan -28- (@mypalsammy) May 5, 2023

My Eyes, My Eyes

Happy No Pants Day

One United Celebration

HAHAHHAHHAHHA

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)