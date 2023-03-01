A young couple was physically assaulted by a group of young men in Noida's sector 45 while they were sitting in a park. The men, who were acting like moral police, uploaded the video on Instagram with background music. According to media reports, Noida police arrested two persons who were seen assaulting the man while his female friend tried to stop them. Netizens do not like this behaviour and want the police to take strict action against the assaulters. Hindu Outfits Warn Karnataka Police 'If They Don’t Act on Drugs, Entry of Minors Into Pubs, They Will'

Noida Couple Assaulted in Park by Moral Police

In UP’s #Noida teenagers went to a park, thrashed a couple and made reel pic.twitter.com/odz7qyuqu1 — THE HINDUSTAN GAZETTE (@THGEnglish) March 1, 2023

