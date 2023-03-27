Nagaland minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along is leaving no stone unturned to keep his followers on Twitter updated. After sharing a hilarious GIF a few days ago, Along on Sunday shared a picture that has now gone viral on social media. Taking to the microblogging site, Along, who is known for sharing quirky and intelligent social media posts shared a picture of himself where he is seen playing with his mobile phone. Sharing the picture with his followers, the BJP leader wrote, "Not sleeping okay, drafting my next tweet." The tweet has so far garnered over 5 lakh views and about 20,000 likes. 'Who Wants To Fly With Me?': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Dons Superhero Avatar for a Mission; Here's Why.

Not Sleeping Okay, Drafting My Next Tweet!

Not sleeping okay, drafting my next tweet! 😁 pic.twitter.com/iOGr5wTMFF — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)