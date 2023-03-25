Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is popular for sharing quirky and intelligent social media posts on Saturday took to the microblogging site to promote Nagaland Tourism in his unique way. The BJP leader shared a lighthearted post where he is seen promoting Nagaland tourism. Temjen Imna Along shared a GIF in which the Nagaland minister can be seen hovering in the air while wearing a superhero outfit. The GIF shows Along talking to a man and asking him if he wants to visit Nagaland. "After Superman, Spider-Man now presents "T-Man," where "T" means Temjen/Tourism. Want to visit Nagaland? Who wants to fly with me?" Temjen said in his post. 'Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko…': Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland Minister Quotes Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar' Dialogue After Winning Alongtaki Constituency.

Who Wants To Fly With Me?

Superman, Spiderman के बाद "T-Man" ! "T" यानी की Temjen/Tourism 😉 चलो, Nagaland की सैर कराउ... कौन Fly करना चाहता है मेरे साथ ?? आपकी Creativity को मेरा Salute 🫡 Shall I take this Caricature for Nagaland Tourism ? pic.twitter.com/sWFYqauIT0 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)