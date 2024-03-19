It's time to celebrate the Parsi New Year! This special day, also known as Jamshedi Navroz, Nowruz, Navroz, or Navroze, marks the start of the new Iranian calendar. On this joyful occasion, Parsis dress up in their traditional clothes and gather with loved ones to savour mouth-watering dishes. This year, Nowruz 2024 (Parsi New Year) falls on March 20, according to the Iranian calendar. The word Navroz comes from Persian, where nav means new and roz means day, symbolising the beginning of the new year. Legend has it that it's the day when Persian King Jamshed became king.

A big part of the Parsi New Year celebration is enjoying a lavish feast with a variety of delightful dishes. For the Parsi community, this celebration isn't complete without enjoying some delicious Parsi cuisine. To make sure you have a fantastic Nowruz in 2024, we've put together a fantastic list of must-have dishes for you to enjoy. Trust us, you won't want to miss out on these Nowruz 2024 delights. So, get ready to feast, celebrate, and make some unforgettable Nowruz 2024 memories!

1. Chicken Farcha

Chicken Farcha (Photo Credits: Freepik)

The Parsi-style fried chicken farcha is a special dish in Parsi cuisine. The perfectly cooked chicken pieces are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. The dish is made with chicken thighs or drumsticks, marinated in a special farcha spice mix, coated in breadcrumbs or flour, and then dipped in spiced beaten eggs. One bite into the chicken, and you go oh-so-delicious!

2. Zereshk Polo or Iranian Berry Pulao

Irani Berry Pulao (Photo Credits: Freepik)

Zereshk Polo, or Iranian berry pulao, is a Persian favourite. It consists of steamed rice layered with sweetened berries, served alongside saffron-roasted chicken. The blend of flavours in this dish creates a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness. The vibrant berries, enhanced with butter, sugar, and a luxurious saffron glaze, make it irresistible.

3. Patra Ni Machhi

Patra Ni Machhi (Photo Credits: Freepik)

No Parsi celebration is complete without the Patra Ni Machhi. Tender fish fillets are wrapped in banana leaves, topped with green chutney and coconut, and then steamed to perfection. This classic dish is loved by many. It is best enjoyed with rice. This dish has seen many creative variations over time and is often served at Parsi weddings.

4. Dhansak

Dhansak (Photo Credits: Freepik)

Dhansak is the ultimate comfort food. It is made by cooking mutton or goat meat with lentils and veggies. The real magic happens when you pair it with caramelised rice and top it off with caramelised onions.It brings together heartwarming flavours and rich ingredients. Whether you're craving something savoury or just want a taste of tradition, Dhansak won't disappoint!

5. Doodh Na Puff

Doodh Na Puff (Photo Credits: Freepik)

The doodh na puff is a creamy, frothy, melt-in-your-mouth drink. It is a Parsi special. It is made using cream milk, which is boiled at night. Sugar is added, and then it is boiled again for five minutes. Ground nutmeg or rose essence and pistachios are added for flavour. The mixture is whisked till it becomes frothy. It is best served chilled.

6. Lagan Nu Custard

Lagan Nu Custard (Photo Credits: Freepik)

Lagan Nu Custard is a beloved Parsi dessert reserved for special occasions. Each spoonful of this creamy, sweet treat is like a taste of dessert heaven. Made with condensed milk, eggs, custard, sugar, and milk, this signature dish of Parsi cuisine is infused with a hint of nutmeg, adding a unique touch to its irresistible flavour. Don't miss out on having this must-try delicacy!

This Parsi New Year, don’t forget to have these must-try recipes. From the flavourful Patrani Macchi and the comforting Dhansak to the creamy Lagan Nu Custard and crunchy Parsi Chicken Farcha, these mouthwatering dishesNowruz will surely make your Nowruz 2024 or Parsi New Year a delicious and memorable one.

