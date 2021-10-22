Viewers of the KREM-TV channel in Spokane, Washington, were left shell-shocked while watching the weather report as it aired a 13-second-long graphic porn clip in the background before being removed by the channel. According to the Spokesman-Review, the adult video was broadcast behind an anchorperson giving a weather forecast on the 6 pm news on Sunday, October 17, 2021. TV audiences filed complaints seeing the disturbing video while many took to micro-blogging platforms to express themselves. Before proceeding to view the tweets, do note many contain the NSFW pornographic clip.

Definitely a Facepalm Moment

An Oops Moment

Major Embarassment

Too Bizarre

And The Video That Summarises Everyone's Reaction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)