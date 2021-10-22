Viewers of the KREM-TV channel in Spokane, Washington, were left shell-shocked while watching the weather report as it aired a 13-second-long graphic porn clip in the background before being removed by the channel. According to the Spokesman-Review, the adult video was broadcast behind an anchorperson giving a weather forecast on the 6 pm news on Sunday, October 17, 2021. TV audiences filed complaints seeing the disturbing video while many took to micro-blogging platforms to express themselves. Before proceeding to view the tweets, do note many contain the NSFW pornographic clip.

Definitely a Facepalm Moment

Cloudy with a chance of…porn on KREM in Washington state 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/6jNKjwHV4S pic.twitter.com/b4hbJSGdoJ — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) October 20, 2021

An Oops Moment

@iamjohnoliver any chance you saw the Spokane Krem 2 local abc evening news on your nite off 10-17-21 ?? You may want to take a peek at the weather forecast…THEY SHOWED ACTUAL PORN pic.twitter.com/vMJZmjN0Wd — Apple J. (@Kaidukas1) October 19, 2021

Major Embarassment

Spokane Washington KREM was showing porn during the weather lol pic.twitter.com/Yy6KrClaNE — Forever Trill🇳🇬 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@mccauley713) October 20, 2021

Too Bizarre

CBS affiliate KREM 2 in Spokane, Washington accidentally aired a porn video for :13 seconds behind the weather forecast. Not to be outdone, Bill Meck will do his entire weather forecast nekkit. pic.twitter.com/N1pIsOwKxv — George Robbins (@grobbnz) October 20, 2021

And The Video That Summarises Everyone's Reaction

