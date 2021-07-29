International Tiger Day is an important day dedicated to raising awareness about the conservation of tigers. It is annually celebrated on July 29. Like everyone, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wholeheartedly supports the cause. On the event day, he shared a wonderful tiger sand art at the Puri Beach in Orissa to draw everyone’s attention to the important issue.

Check Out Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art on International Tiger Day:

On #InternationalTigerDay. I am sharing One of my SandArt at Puri beach with message #SaveTiger. pic.twitter.com/vEdgXYCzm3 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 29, 2021

Another Look at The 'Save Tiger' Sand Art:

Today is #InternationalTigerDay. Let us pledge to protect their habitats .I am sharing One of my SandArt at Puri beach . #SaveTiger pic.twitter.com/2O1t7wqFO8 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)