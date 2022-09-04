A video of hijab-clad girls dancing and celebrating the festival of Onam in Kerala is going viral on social media. In the 2-minute 18-second video clip, hundreds of students of Vandoor Girls Higher Secondary School in Malappuram can be seen dressed in traditional attire as they tap their feet to music while celebrating Onam. The video also shows hijab-clad girls dancing with other students to celebrate Onam festivities.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)