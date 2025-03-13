In a shocking online fraud case, a woman lost her entire life savings after unknowingly authorising transactions on a fake payment page. The incident was shared by her boyfriend on Reddit, detailing how she attempted to pay a $20 AUD (INR 1,090) mobile bill but ended up being scammed. Facing technical issues with an iOS app, she searched for the company’s website and landed on a fraudulent page. After entering her VISA Debit card details and OTP, scammers linked her card to a digital wallet, draining her account. Despite reporting the fraud, the bank refused responsibility, arguing the transactions were “authorized.” The user criticised the bank for failing to prevent unauthorised deductions and not alerting customers about card linking risks. He warned that such scams could affect others, urging stricter banking safeguards. Authorities later traced the stolen money to India. Scam Without OTP: How Scammers Commit Online Fraud Without Requiring OTPs and Ways To Protect Your Bank Account.

