Okay, this one’s hard to watch! OnlyFans content creator and porn star Astrid Wett found herself in quite an embarrassing situation during the weigh-in for a boxing fight. The XXX adult entertainment star who is all set to make her boxing debut against Keeley Colbran was left high and dry by KSI, English YouTuber and rapper. It so happened that a nearly-naked Astrid in all her excitement went a step further and tried to kiss KSI who definitely was not looking forward to it and backed off leaving the OnlyFans and TikTok sensation red-faced. The video of this awkward exchange has gone viral on the social media.

Watch Video of Astrid Wett Trying to Kiss KSI But Was Not Successful:

Astrid Wett tried to kiss KSI and got rejected 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/CjhUQz5xE2 — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) October 14, 2022

Face Off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astrid Wett (@wettastrid)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)