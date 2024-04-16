There have been several complaints recently about overcrowding in the trains wherein people have been using social media to document packed conditions inside Indian Railways’ coaches and ticketless passengers travelling in reserved compartments. A similar incident came to the fore after a video showing a group of people riding in the sleeper carriage of the Suhaildev Superfast Express without tickets surfaced online. Moreover, several people can be seen sitting on the floor of the crowded train compartment with barely any room for movement in the train corridor. Train number 22420 Koi bhi TT nhi aaya train Lucknow pahuchne wali hai Thank you railway SLEEPER CLASS KO GENERAL banana ke liye Maximum aadmi bina ticket ke ya general ticket hai (No TTE has arrived yet. Maximum people in the compartment are travelling either without ticket or with general ticket. Thank You Indian Railways to transform Sleeper Class into General Class)”, the caption to the tweet read. Reacting to the complaint, the Railway Seva account of the Railways asked the user to share further details. Mother Separates From Toddler While Boarding Train's AC Coach Due to Overcrowding on Doors, Indian Railways Responds After Post Goes Viral.

Overcrowding in Train

Train number 22420 Koi bhi TT nhi aaya train lucknow pahuchne wali hai Thank you railway SLEEPER CLASS KO GENERAL bnane ke liye Maximum aadmi bina ticket ke ya general ticket hai@drm_lko @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @RailwayNorthern @myogiadityanath @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/g5HRuzcAnc — Sumit (@5gqwedr) April 14, 2024

Indian Railways Responds

We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal. https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)