In Pakistan, youths making Tiktok video resorted to dangerous act involving railways that has drawn widespread backlash. A video has gone viral on social media which shows youngsters parking a bike in a lake beneath railway tracks and attempting to splash water on a passing train. The youths were doing the act while making TikTok video. Contrary to their expectations, the train halted and the angry passengers thrashed the youths. Police officials seized the bike as chaos erupted, with the youngsters fleeing the scene, chased by on-board passengers. Despite the incident's seriousness, no arrests have been made. Animal Cruelty in Pakistan: Man Chops Off Camel’s Leg for Grazing in Agricultural Field, Horrific Video Surfaces.

Making TikTok Video Proves Costly in Pakistan

ان لوگوں کو لگ رھا تھا ٹرین رکے گی نہیں،ٹرین رکی،مسافروں نے طبیعت صاف کرکے ان کو دھویا اور پولیس نے بائیک بھی ضبط کرلی۔لیکن ان ذلیل لوگوں کو گرفتار کیا جانا چاھئے تھا۔ pic.twitter.com/sGCbbjugVL — صحرانورد (@Aadiiroy2) June 25, 2024

