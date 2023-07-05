In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a family in Pakistan is seen singing the popular Justin Beiber song "Baby" with total energy and enthusiasm. But if you listen carefully, they sing entirely different lyrics while the tune is the same. "Taking a break during supervising the construction of their house, this family created a whole new rendition of Justin Beiber’s song ‘Baby’ [sic]," read the caption of the viral Instagram video. The ladies of the family are seen singing with great zeal while others watch them with enthusiasm in the viral video. Did Justin Bieber Throw Shade at Ex Selena Gomez With Souvenir Gifts to Guests at His 29th Birthday? (View Pic).

Check the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Culture Gully (@theculturegully)

