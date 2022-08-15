India celebrates 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. It marks the anniversary for completion of 75 years on Independence by indulging in national day celebrations on the important day. In that case, Pakistani Rabab player Siyal Khan got a beautiful gift for India on 15th of August. He posted a video in which he could be spotted playing the Indian National Anthem on his Rabab (lute-like musical instrument from Afghanistan). He captioned his viral video as, "Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border." He also added Pakistani and Indian flags at the end of his tweet. Independence Day 2022: Space Kidz India Team Celebrates '75 Years of Independence' by Unfurling National Flag at 30 KM in Near Space (Watch Video)

Check Out Siyal Khan's Viral Video Below:

Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border. 🇵🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/apEcPN9EnN — Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 14, 2022

