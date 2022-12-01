A pet dog in Dhanbad, Jharkhand just had a grand birthday celebration. The canine, named Oscar, got separated from his pack. Sumitra, a resident of Loyabad, adopted and raised him. Oscar who just turned one was dressed in a suit. Over 350 guests showed up for his birthday party. Sumitra also gifted three gold chains to Oscar as a birthday gift. The video of Oscar's birthday has gone viral on social media. Krish Birthday: Shivappa Yellappa Maradi, Karnataka Man Throws Grand Party With 100 Kg Cake To Celebrate His Pet Dog’s Special Day in Belagavi.

