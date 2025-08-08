In a ‘feisty’ faceoff, a bear got the shock of its life after it wandered into a Vancouver home. The animal met with an unlikely adversary, a six-pound Pomeranian. The house’s surveillance footage captured the incredible moment as the young black bear strolled into the living room, appearing to explore the space before facing off with the ‘pawtective pupper.’ The tiny dog continued to bark in a full-blown frenzy, chasing the bear out of the house, continuing its dramatic chase outside. Another camera angle showed how the bear fled the garden steps with the dog bravely running after it, barking non-stop. The video has gone viral on social media, with the Pomeranian becoming an internet sensation. 'Beary' Scary Encounter! Serbian Influencer Stefan Jankovic Comes Face-to-Face With Bear As He Films Himself Inside the Animal’s Den Before the Beast Returns Home.

Pomeranian Dog Bravely Chases Bear Out of Vancouver House

🐻 In Canada, a bear broke into a house — but ran into a Pomeranian with an attitude In Vancouver, the bear snuck into an artist’s home looking for some dog food. But he didn’t expect one thing — inside was a Pomeranian named Scout. Scout charged at the intruder and chased him… pic.twitter.com/0ndiBFe5Op — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 7, 2025

