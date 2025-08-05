A woman allegedly travelling without a valid ticket created a ruckus after getting caught on a foot-over bridge at a busy railway station in Mumbai. When confronted by the ticket collector (TC), the woman tried to flee, prompting the railway staff to hold her bag. It is alleged that the incident occurred at Thane railway station; however, LatestLY could not verify the same. The viral clip shows a woman dressed in formal attire arguing with the TC at a railway station in Mumbai. The woman is said to have accused the TC of inappropriately touching her. It is also claimed that she grabbed the ticket checker's collar too. "I was not running, can you not look at my condition?" the woman is heard saying. When the TC asked her to show her ticket or pay the fine, she is seen yelling and saying, "Give me your QR code. I have to rush". Later, the woman was escorted to the RPF office, where she admitted to travelling ticketless and was made to pay a fine of INR 260. Officials said that the situation was handled calmly despite provocation by the ticketless passenger. India’s 1st Bullet Train To Start Soon, Will Cut Mumbai-Ahmedabad Travel Time to Just Over 2 Hours, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Woman Travelling Without Ticket Argues With TC in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Logical Indian (@thelogicalindian)

Video of Ticketless Woman Creating Scene Surfaces

Travelling in train without a valid ticket is an offence with jail or fine or both. But, this woman in Mumbai who was without ticket when stopped by TTE , allegedly started creating a scene and started playing gender card. Btw , who is that turban man and why is he stopping her… pic.twitter.com/mpzBgH9RTS — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)