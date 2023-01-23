In what can be called the latest “fishing scam”, and yes, that’s the correct spelling, a pet fish managed quite an impressive feat with a credit card. This gamer and now scammer pet fish managed all this with a Nintendo Switch! Japanese YouTuber "Mutekimaru Channel" had been challenging their pet fish to play Pokemon by setting up controls within the fish tank with a camera to monitor all the inputs. The pet fish actually did quite well till the game crashed, making the fish go back to the home screen of the Nintendo Switch. It then managed to press enough buttons to reach the Nintendo eShop, where it revealed the streamer’s credit card information and purchased some funds for the Nintendo account. The streamer was not present when this happened but was surely in for quite a shock. Check out this video below to know more. Half-Eaten 'Zombie' Fish Carries on Swimming in Water Despite Having Major Chunk of Flesh Missing From its Body; Old Video Goes Viral.

Pet Fish Playing Pokemon Commits Credit Card Fraud

