A pet rooster was enjoyed in the form of nuggets at a family dinner after it attacked a child! A Mississippi mom went viral on the internet after she turned a bird into a dish as it allegedly attacked her young daughter. The pictures shared online shows bloody scrapes under the eye and forehead of the toddler. The furious mother, Magan Schmidt, explained how the injuries were only minor; otherwise, the little girl could have lost her eyes. Some netizens cried foul and debated about animal rights and parenting. Dog Lover Probably Eaten By His 18 Pet Dogs, Only Bones Remain of Texan Who Went Missing for Months.

Pet Turns Into Dinner!

