A photographer, Valerie, captured a proposal in Sutro Baths, San Francisco, California, that went viral. She later decided to find out who the couple was, and with some help from the internet, was able to trace them. A Twitterati, however, pointed out that the couple had hired a professional photographing agency for the precious moment and Valerie took pictures standing next to them.

Photographer Finds San Francisco Couple She Shot in Viral Proposal Picture:

I would really love to send them all the photos I was able to get from their special moment 😭 — Valerie (@valerlesnaps) June 22, 2021

I can’t believe we found them thankyou all so much!!! Here’s another 🤍 pic.twitter.com/gPoH2oElKv — Valerie (@valerlesnaps) June 22, 2021

You all are… powerful humans ✨✨✨ — Valerie (@valerlesnaps) June 22, 2021

They were having an intimate moment and it’s not something I wanted to go on and approach them right in the middle of. I literally thought in my head, “well I’ll just have Twitter help me” 😂 — Valerie (@valerlesnaps) June 22, 2021

Twitterati Claims The Story is Fake:

The internet is a lie. It’s always fake. Always. pic.twitter.com/3TMBjuTlKL — Kieran Harm (@KieranHarm) June 23, 2021

