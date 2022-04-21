Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has sent the Twitterverse on a confusion spree with his tweet about a new word 'Quockerwodger'. The word is a head-scratcher but he also shared the meaning of the word which is ' type of wooden puppet', the definition of the word also implies a political meaning. 'In politics, Quockerwodger was a politician acting on the instructions of an influential third party rather than properly representing their constituents.' Shashi is very popular for his impeccable English and is often referred to as 'Tharoorosauras’ by internet users for imparting his knowledge with the Twitterverse. Shashi Tharoor Issues Explanation After Pic of Him Having Chat With Supriya Sule in Parliament Goes Viral, Says ‘She Was Asking Me a Policy Question.’

Check Out The Tweet Here:

A useful addition to our political vocabulary!? #Quockerwodger pic.twitter.com/iGSCMY6tzA — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)