On Rabindranath Tagore’s 160th Birth Anniversary, Pochishe Boishakh, Tweeple Remember the Nobel Laureate

Today, May 9 is 25th day of Boishakh and is 160th birth anniversary of Guru Rabindranath Tagore. Jai Gurudev...🙏🙏#rabindranathtagorejayanti #RabindranathTagore pic.twitter.com/IipqPFDIsN — Ashok Grover💯🇮🇳👍🥝🌹 (@AshoukGrover) May 9, 2021

Tribute to Great Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on His 160th Birth Anniversary

হে নূতন, দেখা দিক আর বার জন্মের প্রথম শুভক্ষণ।। শুভ রবীন্দ্র জয়ন্তী। Tribute to the Great Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his Birth Anniversary. 💫 He will undoubtedly continue to inspire us and guide us in living lives. ✨#২৫বৈশাখ pic.twitter.com/dMfn3jWCay — Sujaya Bhattacharjee (@SujayaBhattach7) May 9, 2021

Who Was Rabindranath Tagore?

Rabindranath Tagore ,was an Indian polymath – was a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter.He reshaped Bengali literature and music, as well as Indian art with Contextual Mordernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. pic.twitter.com/Iyo0UcXcvv — 𝕾𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖉𝖗𝖎𝖙𝖆 𝕾𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖆𝖗 (@SamadritaSrkr) May 9, 2021

A Classic Piece 'Gitanjali'

Remembering Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. Then reading #Geetanjali, I've got to know that what is romance and love. Always gratitude of your work. #RabindranathTagoreJayanti2021 pic.twitter.com/T9jbgnh2cN — Charan CYK (@charancyk) May 9, 2021

Remembering Gurudev Rabindranath Thakur

A poet, musician, writer and even a painter, Rabindranath Tagore was one of the greatest minds of India. #RabindraJayanti #rabindranathtagorejayanti pic.twitter.com/o1z8KS1WbP — Madeeha Tabassum🗽🎲(blue tick) (@_givebacktolife) May 9, 2021

Old Images of Rabindranath Tagore

#RabindraJayanti My humble tributes to our legendary Bengali polymath Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his Birth Anniversary. Today, we celebrate his legendary life on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti, and fondly remember his magnificent contribution towards reshaping our culture. pic.twitter.com/vLLHPIowih — Bindas BOY (@BindasB93177896) May 9, 2021

