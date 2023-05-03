AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra were spotted together during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mohali. Pictures of Chadha and Chopra, the rumoured couple watching the match together have gone viral on social media. Reports suggest that the Bollywood actress and AAP leader are all set to exchange rings this month, however, there has been no official announcement so far. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to Get Engaged on THIS Date in April - Reports.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra Watching the Match

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra watching the match. pic.twitter.com/GZn0JlGIan — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2023

