Influencer Ruchika Lohiya, a Mumbai-based content creator who goes by the Instagram username _chikka, took to social media to share a chilling cab experience with Rapido and Uber during her trip to Delhi. The incident began when she booked a Rapido ride from the Delhi airport and asked the driver to turn on the AC. “He looked at me angrily and snapped, ‘It will be turned on at my will. If you need the AC that badly, book another cab,’” she said. Following this, she approached the Rapido help counter, where staff were polite and helped her, but escalating tensions forced her to book an Uber to Noida. Midway through the long journey, she dozed off, only to wake up and find the driver allegedly recording her on his phone. “At first, I thought he was watching a video on Instagram, maybe mine. But then I realised... he was recording me,” she said. According to Ruchika, she discreetly messaged her sister, who advised her to exit the cab immediately. She then pretended to spot a friend waiting on the road, grabbed her suitcase, and fled the vehicle. “I didn’t let him sense anything. I just ran, really fast,” she added. Gurugram Horror: Man Caught Masturbating While Staring at Model at Rajiv Chowk, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Rapido and Uber Cab Ride Horror in Delhi for Influencer Ruchika Lohiya

