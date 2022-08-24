A group of tourists at Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh were lucky enough to get a glimpse of a rare black panther crossing a road. The video of the occasional sight has been gaining traction on social media as these majestic wild cats are not frequently caught on cameras. In the clip, the shaken silence of those present attests to the truth that the big cat's appearance was an elusive wonder. Rare Black Panther Spotted Near Famous Pratapgad Fort in Mahabaleshwar, Video Goes Viral.

Watch The Rare Black Panther:

#BlackPanther Pench Forever All across the world usually it takes months, sometimes even years to sight a rare animal, however in #Pench one can sight the wonders of natural world much more frequently.@moefcc@minforestmp @MPTourism#MadhyaPradesh #Tourism #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/XK9ZpPZehM — Pench Tiger Reserve (@PenchMP) August 20, 2022

