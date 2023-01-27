A spellbinding view showing an extremely rare weather phenomenon of rainbow clouds captured in the skies over Finland will leave you saying wow! Italian couple Rebecca Paviola and Davide Anzimanni took the video. The occurrence is also known as mother-of-pearls clods, which are formed under extremely frigid temperatures. Furthermore, these colourful polar stratospheric clouds appear no more than two or three times in a year. Rare White Rainbow Caught on Camera, Appearing in Sky Above Florida; See Mesmerising Pic of the Ghostly 'Fogbow'.

Watch Video Of The Rare Atmospheric Phenomenon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca | Travel + Adventure ✨ (@rebecca.paviola)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)