Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared an Instagram post stating that 10% of the Indian Olympians this year were from the Lovely Professional University.

See Virat Kohli's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Fans were, however, not impressed with this post with many seeing it as a pure marketing gimmick. Here's how they reacted:

One of the reactions also included asking Kohli, how much he charged for this post!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)