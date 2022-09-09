As the sphere is sent in shockwaves after the demise of Queen Elisabeth II, it looks like nature has a farewell message too. A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace on Thursday shortly before the Royal Family announced the death of Her Majesty. At the exact same hour, two rainbows were witnessed above Balmoral and Windsor castle. Well-wishers gathered over concern for Queen's health, who was kept under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, witnessed the sight and shared pictures and videos of the rainbow on social media. At 6:30 p.m. London time, on 8 September, the Palace announced that Her Majesty “died peacefully at Balmoral "his afternoon.” Queen Elizabeth II Dies: From Royal Taxpayer to Multiple Birthdays, Here Are 10 Things to Know About Life of Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch.

Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace

A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace as members of the public gathered outside to pay their respects to the Queen https://t.co/bSzqhdgz0Ypic.twitter.com/y15aGNGP34 — Bloomberg (@business) September 8, 2022

RIP Queen Elizabeth II

Skies clearing over Buckingham Palace with the arrival of a double rainbow. Call me a sentimental fool but it looks like the sign of a heavenly reunion. pic.twitter.com/ywEy6dKDJP — Crystal (@giggleandhugs) September 8, 2022

Check Tweet:

Her Majesty the Queen sent us three rainbows at the exact time she crossed that bridge. One at Balmoral, one at Windsor castle, and a double #rainbow over Buckingham Palace. She is letting us know she made it, and all will be well 🌈🌈🌈#TheQueen#HerMajesty theQueen #rainbowpic.twitter.com/YDIha1cAek — Skagirl77 (@skagirl77) September 8, 2022

Watch Video:

A rainbow has appeared opposite Buckingham Palace over crowds hoping for better news on the Queen’s health @itvnews pic.twitter.com/UsE0CM0siP — Romilly Weeks (@romillyweeks) September 8, 2022

