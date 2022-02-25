A group of Ukrainian border guards stationed on Snake Island, which is situated in the Black Sea south of Odessa, was killed by the Russian forces on Thursday when the Russians attacked the island. Russians asked them to surrender under threat of attack, the Ukrainians, instead showed exemplary courage and told the Russian ship to "Go f*** Yourself." Reportedly, Russia took control of the island and killed 13 border guards.

A group of Ukrainian border guards were stationed on Snake Island, in the Black Sea south of Odessa, when a Russian warship ordered them to surrender under threat of attack. Their response: "Russian warship, go fuck yourself." They held their ground. All 13 were killed. pic.twitter.com/GMRsXQRSX0 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) February 25, 2022

