Bollywood actor Salman Khan, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are world renowned celebrities. But who could have ever imagined that one would get to see these three stars together in the same frame? A video from an MMA match in Saudi Arabia, between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, has taken internet by storm. The viral video shows Salman seated next to Cristiano and Georgina. The trio can be seen enjoying the MMA match along with other Saudi royals right at the front row. Cristiano Ronaldo Performs Viking Clap Along With Teammates After Al-Nassr’s Victory Over Al-Tai in Saudi Pro League 2023-24, Video Goes Viral.

Salman Khan, Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo

Only In Saudi Arabia will you find Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina and Salman khan sitting together 😭😭😂 Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou#FuryvsNgannou pic.twitter.com/EQil2Y0nus — Afc Wuzu 🧱 (@AfcBads) October 28, 2023

The Stills Of The Trio

(Photo Credits: X/@AfcBads)

